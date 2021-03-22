Habs prepared for challenge of facing McDavid and Draisaitl three games in a row

Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin announced that defenceman Jordan Harris will return to the Northeastern University Huskies next season.

Harris, 20, will return to the NCAA for his senior season, deciding it was the best course of action for his development following discussions with his family and the Canadiens. He remains fully committed to the Canadiens for the future.

Harris played 19 games with Northeastern this season, recording six goals and 13 assists, leading all defencemen on the team. In 91 career NCAA games, Harris has registered 10 goals and 43 assists. Harris played five games with the United States at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championships, scoring one goal.

The Massachusetts native was drafted by the Canadiens in the third round (No. 71 overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.