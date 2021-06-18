3h ago
Habs' Ducharme isolating due to testing 'irregularities'
Montreal Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme is isolating at home “due to irregularities” in his daily COVID testing.
TSN.ca Staff
The team cancelled Ducharme's morning news conference on Friday, adding that further tests will be conducted ahead of Game 3 against the Vegas Golden Knights.
With Ducharme unavailable, assistant coaches Alex Burrows and Luke Richardson ran Friday's gameday skate along with goalie coach Sean Burke.
After defeating Vegas 3-2 in Game 2 on Wednesday even the series, the Canadiens are set to host their first game of the third round on Friday.
Ducharme, who took over in-season after the team fired Claude Julien, has guided the Canadiens to a 9-4 record this postseason. He had a 15-16-7 record upon taking over behind the bench during the regular season.