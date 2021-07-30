How will Savard help the Habs fill the hole left by Weber's injury?

The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday that Éric Raymond has been hired as goalie coach with the team.

Raymond, 49, served as goaltending coach with the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack from 2016-17 through 2019-20, in addition to a goaltending development consultant role with the New York Rangers during the same period.

The Montreal native coached in the CHL, including with the Halifax Mooseheads between 2010 and 2018 alongside current Habs head coach Dominique Ducharme and with the Montreal Junior in 2008-09.

"I worked closely with Éric for many years. Along with being an excellent communicator, he has a modern approach and emphasizes modern techniques. He creates genuine chemistry with his goaltenders and has an excellent track record. Éric also has a lot of experience at all levels, most notably on the international scene. I'm excited about his addition to our group," said Ducharme.