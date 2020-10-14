The Montreal Canadiens signed goaltender Jake Allen to a two-year, $5.75 million contract extension on Wednesday.

Allen, acquired last month from the St. Louis Blues, will carry a cap hit of $2.875 million under the new deal, which begins in the 2021-22 season. He carries a $4.35 million cap for the upcoming season.

Not surprising of course but the extension is devoid of any no-trade protection. So Seattle is free to claim Allen in the expansion draft if Ron Francis sees fit. https://t.co/5EKfZ7crSw — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) October 14, 2020

Canadiens acquired Allen and a 2022 seventh-round pick from Blues in exchange for third- and seventh-round picks in the 2020 NHL Draft on Sept. 2.

Allen posted a 12-6-3 record with a 2.15 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in 24 regular-season games with the Blues. In five games during the NHL's Return to Play, Allen posted a 2-1-1 record with a 1.89 GAA and a .935 save percentage.

The 30-year-old is a veteran of 289 NHL games, posting a career record of 148-94-26 with a 2.50 GAA and a .915 save percentage.

Allen becomes the ninth member of the Canadiens signed through at least the 2022-23 season, joining Carey Price, Shea Weber, Jeff Petry, Jonathan Drouin, Josh Anderson, Tyler Toffoli, Joel Edmundson and Paul Byron.