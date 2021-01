Perry on how he'll fit in with Habs' veterans, help young players

Montreal Canadiens forwards Corey Perry and Michael Frolik were among the 89 players placed on waivers Monday as team's look to set their opening-day rosters before Wednesday.

Both Perry and Frolik were signed by the Canadiens as free agents last months, with both signing one-year, $750,000 contracts.

The Canadiens were also the only team to lose a player placed on waivers Sunday as defenceman Noah Juulsen was awarded to the Florida Panthers.

The Vancouver Canucks placed six on waivers including Sven Baertschi and Loui Eriksson. Eriksson is signed through next season at a $6 million cap hit, while Baertschi, who carries a $3.67 million cap hit, is scheduled to become a free agent after this season.

The Tampa Bay Lightning placed Tyler Johnson, who cleared waivers back in October, and Luke Schenn on waivers. The New York Islanders waived forward Andrew Ladd, signed for three more seasons at a $5.5 million cap hit, and defenceman Thomas Hickey - signed through next season at a $2.5 million cap hit.

Forward Mathieu Perreault headlined the group of players waived by the Winnipeg Jets, with Eric Comrie, Nelson Nogier, Luca Sbisa and C.J. Seuss also on waivers. Perreault is entering the final season of his current contract and carries $4.125 million cap hit.

In Calgary, the Flames waived forwards Derek Ryan and Zac Rinaldo, as well as defenceman Oliver Kylington. Ryan, 34, has one year left on the three-year, $9.375 million contract he signed with the Flames in 2018.

The Edmonton Oilers waived Jujhar Khaira, Patrick Russell, Joakim Nygard, Anton Forsberg and Alan Quine.

Ruldolfs Balcers, J.C. Beaudin, Filip Chlapik, Micheal Haley, Christian Jaros, Matthew Peca and Logan Shaw were all waived by the Ottawa Senators.

The Toronto Maple Leafs waived five in Kenny Agostino, Travis Boyd, Adam Brooks, Martin Marincin and Calle Rosen.

Here is the full list of players waived Monday:

BUNTING, MICHAEL ARI

CHAPUT, MICHAEL ARI

FASCHING, HUDSON ARI

GAUTHIER, FREDERIK ARI

HUNT, DRYDEN ARI

MAYO, DYSIN ARI

NESS, AARON ARI

PEDERSON, LANE ARI

SPEERS, BLAKE ARI

BLIDH, ANTON BOS

CAREY, PAUL BOS

KAMPFER, STEVEN BOS

MCKEGG, GREG BOS

SENYSHYN, ZACHARY BOS

RYAN, JOAKIM CAR

BAYREUTHER, GAVIN CBJ

CLENDENING, ADAM CBJ

DALPE, ZAC CBJ

GERBE, NATHAN CBJ

JOHNSON, CAMERON CBJ

MACINNIS, RYAN CBJ

MATTEAU, STEFAN CBJ

KYLINGTON, OLIVER CGY

RINALDO, ZAC CGY

RYAN, DEREK CGY

LINDHOLM, ANTON CHI

QUENNEVILLE, JOHN CHI

SEELER, NICK CHI

TOMKINS, MATT CHI

KERO, TANNER DAL

BARBER, RILEY DET

BOYLE, KEVIN DET

CRISCUOLO, KYLE DET

ELSON, TURNER DET

HICKETTS, JOE DET

LASHOFF, BRIAN DET

MCILRATH, DYLAN DET

PICKARD, CALVIN DET

SVECHNIKOV, EVGENY DET

TURGEON, DOMINIC DET

FORSBERG, ANTON EDM

KHAIRA, JUJHAR EDM

NYGARD, JOAKIM EDM

QUINE, ALAN EDM

RUSSELL, PATRICK EDM

FROLIK, MICHAEL MTL

PERRY, COREY MTL

GIGNAC, BRANDON N.J

JACOBS, JOSHUA N.J

MERKLEY, NICHOLAS N.J

STREET, BEN N.J

WHITE, COLTON N.J

BARDREAU, COLE NYI

CZARNIK, AUSTIN NYI

FRITZ, TANNER NYI

GREER, ANTHONY-JOHN (AJ) NYI

HICKEY, THOMAS NYI

LADD, ANDREW NYI

WOTHERSPOON, PARKER NYI

BITETTO, ANTHONY NYR

BLACKWELL, COLIN NYR

BRODZINSKI, JONNY NYR

CRAWLEY, BRANDON NYR

FONTAINE, GABRIEL NYR

GRECO, ANTHONY NYR

KINKAID, KEITH NYR

BALCERS, RUDOLFS OTT

BEAUDIN, JEAN-CHRISTOPHE OTT

CHLAPIK, FILIP OTT

HALEY, MICHEAL OTT

JAROS, CHRISTIAN OTT

PECA, MATTHEW OTT

SHAW, LOGAN OTT

ANDREOFF, ANDY PHI

BIGRAS, CHRIS PHI

LYON, ALEX PHI

MORIN, SAMUEL PHI

POULIOT, DERRICK PHI

PROSSER, NATE PHI

WOTHERSPOON, TYLER PHI

CARRICK, TREVOR S.J

CLAESSON, FREDRIK S.J

DESIMONE, NICK S.J

GABRIEL, KURTIS S.J

MELOCHE, NICOLAS S.J

SUOMELA, ANTTI S.J

ANAS, SAM STL

DE LA ROSE, JACOB STL

GILLIES, JON STL

MACEACHERN, MACKENZIE STL

MCKENZIE, CURTIS STL

REINKE, MITCH STL

SANTINI, STEVEN STL

WALKER, NATHAN STL

WALMAN, JAKE STL

BORGMAN, ANDREAS T.B

GIBSON, CHRISTOPHER T.B

JOHNSON, TYLER T.B

MARTIN, SPENCER T.B

SCHENN, LUKE T.B

SMITH, GEMEL T.B

THOMAS, BEN T.B

WALCOTT, DANIEL T.B

WITKOWSKI, LUKE T.B

AGOSTINO, KENNETH TOR

BOYD, TRAVIS TOR

BROOKS, ADAM TOR

MARINCIN, MARTIN TOR

ROSEN, CALLE TOR

BAERTSCHI, SVEN VAN

BAILEY, JUSTIN VAN

BRISEBOIS, GUILLAUME VAN

ERIKSSON, LOUI VAN

GRAOVAC, TYLER VAN

SAUTNER, ASHTON VAN

BISCHOFF, JAKE VGK

BROWN, PATRICK VGK

DAHLSTROM, CARL VGK

DANSK, OSCAR VGK

DUKE, REID VGK

GOULBOURNE, TYRELL VGK

HOLDEN, NICK VGK

JURCO, TOMAS VGK

O'REGAN, DANIEL VGK

SIKURA, DYLAN VGK

COMRIE, ERIC WPG

NOGIER, NELSON WPG

PERREAULT, MATHIEU WPG

SBISA, LUCA WPG

SUESS, C.J. WPG

CARR, DANIEL WSH

COPLEY, PHEONIX WSH

FUCALE, ZACHARY WSH

GERSICH, SHANE WSH

JOHANSEN, LUCAS WSH

LADUE, PAUL WSH

MAILLET, PHILLIPPE WSH

SCHILLING, ERNEST WSH

SGARBOSSA, MICHAEL WSH