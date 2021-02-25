The Montreal Canadiens announced that Josh Anderson won't return to tonight's game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Josh Anderson ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir.



Josh Anderson won’t return in tonight’s game.#GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 26, 2021

In the first period, Anderson had his legs knocked out from under him by Jets defenceman Dylan DeMelo. Anderson skated off and finished the shift but didn't return to the game.

The 26-year-old has nine goals and 12 points in 19 games this season.