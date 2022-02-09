'It falls on the players, it falls on us': Habs looking in the mirror during tough season

Dominique Ducharme’s tenure in Montreal has come to an end.

The Canadiens announced Wednesday that Ducharme has been fired as head coach of the club amidst a terrible season for the team, going 8-30-7 as they sit last in the NHL standings.

"We would like to sincerely thank Dominique for his work and contributions to the Montreal Canadiens organization. At this point in the season, we felt it was in the best interest of the club to make a change," said Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes.

The status of assistant coaches Alex Burrows, Éric Gravel, Mario Leblanc, Trevor Letowski, Éric Raymond and Luke Richardson remains unchanged.

The Canadiens' next head coach will be announced later today.

Ducharme was signed to a three-year extension as head coach following the Canadiens’ run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Ducharme took over as Habs head coach in February 2021 after a 9-5-4 start to the season under Claude Julien. Despite limping into the playoffs on a five-game winless skid, the Canadiens advanced to the final, eliminating the Toronto Maple Leafs, Winnipeg Jets, and Vegas Golden Knights before falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games.

Ducharme was hired by Montreal as an assistant coach in April of 2018. He previously spent time with Hockey Canada at a variety of levels, including coaching Canada to a silver medal at the 2017 World Junior Championship and a gold medal at the 2018 IIHF World Championship.

As a player, Ducharme starred for the University of Vermont Catamounts but never made it to the NHL level, retiring in 2002.