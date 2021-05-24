The Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Artturi Lehkonen won't return to tonight's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. 

Lehkonen had 3:12 minutes of ice time in the first period. He took a delay of game penalty after he flipped the puck over the glass.

The Habs and Leafs are scoreless after the first period. 

The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1.