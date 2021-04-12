38m ago
Gallagher likely out for rest of regular season
It appears Brendan Gallagher's regular season has come to a premature end. Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said that Gallagher probably won’t return before the end of the regular season.
TSN.ca Staff
Last week the forward was placed on long-term injured reserve due to a fractured right thumb.
Gallagher has a history of hand injuries. In November 2015, he broke two fingers on his left hand off a slapshot from then-New York Islanders defenceman Johnny Boychuk that required surgery. In January 2017, he fractured his left hand off a shot from teammate Shea Weber that also required surgery.
The 28-year-old has 14 goals and 23 points in 35 games this season. He is signed through the 2026-27 season under a contract extension that will kick in next season, carrying a cap hit of $6.5 million.