Montreal Canadiens forward Tyler Toffoli will not be in the lineup for Saturday's contest against the Vancouver Canucks and is day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury late in Friday's game, according to head coach Dominique Ducharme. Forward Artturi Lehkonen will slot into the lineup for the first time since March 13.

#Habs Ducharme says Lehkonen will draw in for Toffoli, who suffered a lower body injury late in last night's game and is day-to-day. Mete will return to the lineup and Ouellet will sit out. @TSN_Edge #Canucks — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 20, 2021

Toffoli, 28, leads the Canadiens with 18 goals and is tied for the team lead with 27 points through 30 games. The Scarborough, Ontario native sits third in NHL goal scoring behind Auston Matthews (21) and Connor McDavid (20).

Lehkonen, 25, has been a healthy scratch in seven of the last eight games. Ducharme said he has no issues with Lehkonen's engagement and compete level but believes the young winger still has room to grow in the offensive end.

"I think he's got a level where he can be doing more things with the puck, creating more offence & making plays, using his shot to score more goals," said Ducharme.

Defenceman Victor Mete will also re-join the lineup on Saturday in place of Xavier Ouellet.