Poulin on Habs' injuries: I think this is a test they'll be able to roll through

The Montreal Canadiens forwards Jonathan Drouin and Paul Byron are both out indefinitely with surgeries scheduled, head coach Claude Julien announced Monday.

Drouin will undergo wrist surgery Monday, while Byron is set to undergo knee surgery on Tuesday. Julien said both players will be out for "weeks."

Claude Julien confirme que Jonathan Drouin (poignet) et Paul Byron (genou) subiront une intervention chirurgicale.



Claude Julien confirms that Jonathan Drouin (wrist) and Paul Byron (knee) will undergo surgery. pic.twitter.com/a927CcXld9 — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 18, 2019

Drouin was placed on injured reserve Saturday with an upper-body sustained in Friday's 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals. He took a big hit from Alexander Ovechkin in the second period and initially left the game but later returned for the third.

Julien said Saturday that Drouin's injury was sustained after he returned to the game and it was not related to Ovechkin's hit. In 19 games this season, Drouin has seven goals and 15 points.

Byron was injured in Friday's game against the Capitals. The 30-year-old has one goal and four points in 19 games this season.

The Canadiens, who played Saturday's game against the New Jersey Devils without Drouin and Byron, called up Charles Hudon ahead of that game. Hudon was without a point in 7:55 of ice time against the Devils.