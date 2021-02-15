Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said Monday the current expectation is that 2019 first-round pick Cole Caufield will turn pro this spring.

"It’s too early to tell the plans so far but expect him to turn pro when his year is done [in Wisconsin]," Bergevin said of Caufield.

Caufield, selected 15th overall in 2019, has 17 goals and 33 points in 22 games with the University of Wisconsin this season. He added two goals and five points in seven games with Team USA at the World Juniors.

The 20-year-old winger scored 19 goals and posted 36 points in 36 games with the Badgers last season.