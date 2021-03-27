54m ago
Bergevin not trying to free more cap space
A day after acquiring veteran centre Eric Staal from the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin told the media that he doesn't plan on making moves to free up salary cap space ahead of the April 12 trade deadline.
TSN.ca Staff
The Habs picked up the 36-year-old Staal for a third-round and fifth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He is in the final year of a two-year, $6.5 million as the Sabres will retain $1.625 million of Staal's salary.
Montreal is currently in COVID protocol and have had their last three games postponed with Sunday's game against the Ottawa already postponed as well. Bergevin is optimistic the team will be able to return to action early next week.
"There's always a chance something comes up today or tomorrow but every day that goes by I feel more confident that we will start early next week," he said.
Montreal's next scheduled game is Tuesday against Ottawa.