Is Caufield ready to take the leap from college to the NHL?

A day after acquiring veteran centre Eric Staal from the Buffalo Sabres, Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin told the media that he doesn't plan on making more moves to free up salary cap space ahead of the April 12 trade deadline.

#Habs Bergevin emphatically says "no" when asked if he's trying to free up cap space to make more deals between now and April 12. However, MB added, "Anything's possible," his standby caveat. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 27, 2021

The Habs picked up the 36-year-old Staal for a third-round and fifth-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. He is in the final year of a two-year, $6.5 million as the Sabres will retain $1.625 million of Staal's salary.

Montreal is currently in COVID protocol and have had their last three games postponed with Sunday's game against the Ottawa already postponed as well. Bergevin is optimistic the team will be able to return to action early next week.

"There's always a chance something comes up today or tomorrow but every day that goes by I feel more confident that we will start early next week," he said.

#Habs Bergevin on the possibility of clearing COVID protocol to resume on Monday: "There's always a chance something comes up today or tomorrow but every day that goes by I feel more confident that we will start early next week." @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) March 27, 2021

Montreal's next scheduled game is Tuesday against Ottawa.