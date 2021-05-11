'No chance' Price and Gallagher ready for final game of season

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price is back on the ice and participating in his first full practice with the team since being sidelined with a concussion.

#Habs Price looks like he’ll take part in his first full practice since suffering a concussion on April 19. @TSN_Edge pic.twitter.com/MHvLItyKKY — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 11, 2021

Price, 33, has been sidelined since April 19. He also skated on Monday after the morning skate with goalie coach Sean Burke and the scratches.

The 33-year-old has a 12-7-5 record this season with a .901 save percentage and a 2.64 goals-against average.

Dominique Ducharme also said that Josh Anderson is questionable for tomorrow's game against the Edmonton Oilers. He was injured in the third period on Monday night but finished the game. He skipped practice today for maintenance.

In his first season with the Habs, Anderson had 17 goals and seven assists in 52 games.

#Habs Ducharme says Anderson is questionable for Wednesday’s season finale. Anderson skipped practice today for maintenance. @TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) May 11, 2021

The Habs secured the final playoff spot in the North Division on Monday night in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers. The team has one regular season game remaining on their schedule.