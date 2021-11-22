Button: Mangiapane finding comfort in Flames' system, perfect time for Habs to evaluate players

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Both goaltender Jake Allen and defenceman Joel Edmundson were on the ice at Canadiens practice on Monday morning as they make their way back from injury.

Allen has missed the past week of action after sustaining a concussion in last Saturday's overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings, exiting after making eight saves to start the game. In 14 starts this season, the 31-year-old has a 4-8-1 record with a .905 save percentage and a 2.78 goals-against average.

Edmundson has yet to play this season due to injury and a personal leave in October. He had three goals and 13 points in 55 games last season, adding six assists in 22 playoff games.

#Habs Edmundson looking like he’ll take part in his first full practice this season. ⁦@TSN_Edge⁩ pic.twitter.com/aCMhbNgU2B — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) November 22, 2021

Defenceman Brett Kulak did not practice on Monday due to a therapy day.

Brett Kulak won't practice today (therapy day). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 22, 2021

Vancouver Canucks

Defenceman Travis Hamonic was loaned to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks.

Hamonic has one assist in seven games with the Canucks this season and one assist in one AHL game.

Transaction: #Canucks loan Travis Hamonic to Abbotsford. — Canucks PR (@CanucksPR) November 22, 2021

Ottawa Senators

Goaltender Matt Murray was not on ice for the team's morning skate Monday, while Filip Gustavsson was in the starter's end.

Forward Alex Formenton was also absent during the optional session.

Matt Murray not on the ice for the morning skate. — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) November 22, 2021

The Senators are set to face the Colorado Avalanche on Monday after having their previous three games postponed due to players in the COVID protocol.

Expected lines for Colorado.



Tkachuk-Norris-Stützle

Paul-Tierney-CBrown

Formenton-Gambrell-Ennis

Sanford-Shaw-Watson



Chabot-Thomson

Mete-Zub

Holden-JBrown — TSN 1200 (@TSN1200) November 22, 2021

Chicago Blackhawks

The team placed Riley Stillman on injured reserve and recalled defenceman Wyatt Kalynuk from AHL's the Rockford IceHogs.