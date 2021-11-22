1h ago
Ice Chips: Allen, Edmundson on ice at Habs practice
Both goaltender Jake Allen and defenceman Joel Edmundson were on the ice at Montreal Canadiens practice on Monday morning as they make their way back from injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Allen has missed the past week of action after sustaining a concussion in last Saturday's overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings, exiting after making eight saves to start the game. In 14 starts this season, the 31-year-old has a 4-8-1 record with a .905 save percentage and a 2.78 goals-against average.
Edmundson has yet to play this season due to injury and a personal leave in October. He had three goals and 13 points in 55 games last season, adding six assists in 22 playoff games.
Defenceman Brett Kulak did not practice on Monday due to a therapy day.
Vancouver Canucks
Defenceman Travis Hamonic was loaned to the AHL's Abbotsford Canucks.
Hamonic has one assist in seven games with the Canucks this season and one assist in one AHL game.
Ottawa Senators
Goaltender Matt Murray was not on ice for the team's morning skate Monday, while Filip Gustavsson was in the starter's end.
Forward Alex Formenton was also absent during the optional session.
The Senators are set to face the Colorado Avalanche on Monday after having their previous three games postponed due to players in the COVID protocol.
Chicago Blackhawks
The team placed Riley Stillman on injured reserve and recalled defenceman Wyatt Kalynuk from AHL's the Rockford IceHogs.