Montreal Canadiens centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi left Thursday's game against the Colorado Avalanche with an upper-body and will not return to action.

Kotkaniemi's head struck the ice following a hit from Avalanche defenceman Nikita Zadorov.

#Habs advise Kotkaniemi (upper body injury) will not return to the game after his head struck the ice following a Zadorov hit in first period. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) December 6, 2019

The 19-year-old Finn has three goals and three assists over 21 games this season, his second season in the NHL.

The Habs selected Kotkaniemi third overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.