31m ago
Habs' Kotkaniemi leaves game with injury
Montreal Canadiens centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi left Thursday's game against the Colorado Avalanche in the second period with an upper-body and will not return to action.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens centre Jesperi Kotkaniemi left Thursday's game against the Colorado Avalanche with an upper-body and will not return to action.
Kotkaniemi's head struck the ice following a hit from Avalanche defenceman Nikita Zadorov.
The 19-year-old Finn has three goals and three assists over 21 games this season, his second season in the NHL.
The Habs selected Kotkaniemi third overall in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.