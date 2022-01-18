LeBrun: Hughes needed some convincing to take on Habs' GM role

The Montreal Canadiens placed forwards Joel Armia and Cole Caufield were placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.

The move comes one day after both players dressed in the team's 5-2 loss to the Arizona Coyotes. Caufield was minus-3 in 13:59 of ice time in the loss, while Armia was minus-1 in 14:26.

Les attaquants Joel Armia et Cole Caufield ont été placés aujourd'hui sur le protocole de la COVID-19 de la LNH.



Forwards Joel Armia and Cole Caufield were placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list today. pic.twitter.com/mClmhZwzkr — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 18, 2022

Caufield, 21, has one goal and eight points in 27 games with the Canadiens this season. He had four goals and five points in 10 games last season, adding four goals and 12 points in 20 playoff games.

Armia, 28, has one goal and five points in 32 games this season.

The Canadiens (7-25-5) are scheduled to face the Dallas Stars on Tuesday night in the seventh of 10 straight road games.