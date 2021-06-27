What will be the key matchup of the Stanley Cup Final?

Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia missed practice on Sunday as he is currently in COVID-19 protocol, general manager Marc Bergevin has revealed.

Marc Bergevin a annoncé que Joel Armia n'était pas sur la glace ce matin en raison du protocole de la COVID de la LNH.



Marc Bergevin says Joel Armia was not on the ice this morning due to the NHL's COVID protocol. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) June 27, 2021

Montreal will give more details on Armia's status Monday morning, but he will not travel with the Habs to Tampa Bay on Sunday.

This is the second time the 28-year-old has been placed on the NHL's COVID Protocols list. Armia was first placed on the list on March 22.

The native of Finland scored seven goals and added seven assists over 41 games this season and has added five goals and three assists over 17 playoff games.

Habs interim head coach Dominique Ducharme has been away from the team since Game 3 of their series against the Vegas Golden Knights after testing positive for the virus, but is targeting a Game 3 return against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the Stanley Cup Final.

Game 1 goes Monday night from Tampa Bay.

Canadiens' Practice Lines - John Lu, TSN

F

Lehkonen - Danault - Gallagher

Toffoli - Suzuki - Caufield

Byron - Kotkaniemi - Anderson

Evans - Staal - Perry

Tatar - Frolik - Belzile

D

Chiarot - Weber

Edmundson - Petry

Gustafsson - Merrill

Romanov - Kulak

Ouellet - Fleury

G

Price

Allen