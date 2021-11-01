Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson has suffered a setback and will be out for another 10 to 14 days.

Edmundson missed all of training camp and has yet to play this season due to an undisclosed injury. He recently returned to the team after taking a leave to attend to a personal matter.

He had three goals and 13 points in 55 games last season, his first with the Canadiens, and added six assists in 22 games during the playoffs.

Brendan Gallagher and Jeff Petry are both game-time decisions for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings with unspecified injuries.. Gallagher sat out Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Anaheim Ducks while Petry had 25:27 TOI and picked up an assist.

Rookie defenceman Mattias Norlinder has also been cleared for full contract practices after getting injured during training camp.