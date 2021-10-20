'We can get out of this pretty quickly': Habs not worried with 0-4 start

Montreal Canadiens defenceman Joel Edmundson will be taking an indefinite leave from the team as he attends to a personal matter, general manager Marc Bergevin said Wednesday.

Edmundson is with his father, who is suffering from cancer.

#Habs Ducharme said Edmundson is getting physically better but his family matter is “a tough situation for him,” confirming that Joel’s absence is to be with his father, who is suffering from cancer. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) October 20, 2021

The 28-year-old missed all of training camp and has yet to play this season due to an undisclosed injury.

He had three goals and 13 points in 55 games last season, adding six assists in 22 games during the playoffs.