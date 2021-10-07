47m ago
Habs' Drouin a late scratch due to non-Covid related illness
Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin was a late scratch for Thursday's preseason tilt against the Ottawa Senators due to a non-Covid related illness.
TSN.ca Staff
The 26-year-old is entering his fifth year with the Habs after scoring two goals and 21 assists over 44 games in 2020-21.
Drouin has two seasons left on his six-year, $33 million contract.
Thursday's game against the Sens is Montreal's last preseason game and will be in Toronto on Oct. 13 for the season opener against the Maple Leafs.