Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin was a late scratch for Thursday's preseason tilt against the Ottawa Senators due to a non-Covid related illness.

The 26-year-old is entering his fifth year with the Habs after scoring two goals and 21 assists over 44 games in 2020-21.

Drouin has two seasons left on his six-year, $33 million contract.

Thursday's game against the Sens is Montreal's last preseason game and will be in Toronto on Oct. 13 for the season opener against the Maple Leafs.