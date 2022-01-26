Drouin opens up about stepping away from hockey last year to work on his mental health

Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin sustained an upper-body injury and will be out indefinitely, the team announced. He will continue to be evaluated by the club' medical staff.

Jonathan Drouin:



A subi une blessure au haut du corps et sera absent pour une période indéterminée. Il continue d'être évalué par le personnel médical.



Suffered an upper-body injury and will be out indefinitely. He continues to be evaluated by team medical staff. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) January 26, 2022

Drouin , 26, has not played since Jan. 20 against the Vegas Golden Knights. In 32 games this season , Drouin has six goals and 20 points, his fifth season with the Canadiens.

In 261 regular-season games with the Habs, the Ste-Agathe, QC native has 46 goals and 157 points.