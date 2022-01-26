Montreal Canadiens forward Jonathan Drouin sustained an upper-body injury and will be out indefinitely, the team announced. He will continue to be evaluated by the club' medical staff.

Drouin , 26, has not played since Jan. 20 against the Vegas Golden Knights. In 32 games this season , Drouin has six goals and 20 points, his fifth season with the Canadiens.

In 261 regular-season games with the Habs, the Ste-Agathe, QC native has 46 goals and 157 points. 