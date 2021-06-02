Habs lead Jets after second period of Game 1

The Montreal Canadains are 20 minutes away from taking a 1-0 series lead over the Winnipeg Jets.

The Habs lead the Jets 3-1 after two periods in the opening game of their second round matchup.

Both teams were held goalless in the second frame as goaltenders Carey Price and Connor Hellebuyck combined to stop all 20 shots they faced in the period.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi opened the scoring just 3:30 into Game 1, and just a few minutes later Eric Staal extended the lead.

The Jets cut into that lead at the 11:52 mark when Adam Lowry forced a turnover on the penalty kill and beat Price on a breakaway.

Montreal would extend that lead back to two with under three minutes to play in the first when Nick Suzuki beat Hellebuyck for the Canadiens’ third of the period.

The game is being played in front of 500 fully vaccinated health-care workers at Bell MTS Place.

