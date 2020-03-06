The Pocket Rocket is gone

Montreal Canadiens icon Henri Richard has died at the age of 84. Richard had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2015.

The younger brother of Maurice Richard, Richard's 11 Stanley Cup victories as a player are an all-time record.

A native of Montreal, Richard made his NHL debut with the Habs in 1955 and spent 20 seasons in the league, all with Montreal.

The Montreal Canadiens are saddened to learn of the passing of one of the organization's greatest legends and ambassadors, Henri Richard, this morning. Our thoughts and sincere condolences go out to the Richard family.https://t.co/8zuCcsd2Fg — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 6, 2020

Over 1,258 games - a Canadiens record - Richard tallied 358 goals and 688 assists.

A 10-time All-Star, Richard served as captain of the Habs from 1971 until his retirement in 1975. His No. 16 was retired by the club later in 1975.

He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1979.

