The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Mathieu Perreault to a one-year, $950,000 contract.

Perreault, 33, scored nine goals and added 10 assists in 56 games for the Winnipeg Jets during the regular season and added two points in eight playoff games.

He is coming off a four-year, $16.5 million he signed as a member of the Jets in July of 2016.

The Drummondville, Que., native has also spent time with the Washington Capitals and Anaheim Ducks throughout his 12-year NHL career.