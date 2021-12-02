Ice Chips: Perreault, Kulak and Wideman back for Habs

Keep updated on all the injury news and roster updates from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

While the team will be without Brendan Gallagher and Sami Niku on Thursday night, Mathieu Perreault, Brett Kulak and Chris Wideman will all return to the lineup against the Colorado Avalanche.

Dominique Ducharme confirme que Mathieu Perreault, Brett Kulak et Chris Wideman réintègreront l'alignement pour le match de ce soir.



Dominique Ducharme confirmed that Mathieu Perreault, Brett Kulak and Chris Wideman will return to the lineup tonight. — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 2, 2021

Perreault centred the fourth line in Thursday's gameday skate, with Kulak paired with Jeff Petry and Wideman beside Alexander Romanov on defence.

#Habs vs #Avalanche:

*Gallagher and Niku in COVID protocol.



Toffoli - Dvorak - Anderson

Lehkonen- Suzuki - Evans

Drouin - Poehling - Armia

Pezzetta - Perreault - Caufield



Chiarot - Savard

Kulak - Petry

Romanov - Wideman



Allen

Montembeault@TSN_Edge — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) December 2, 2021

Ottawa Senators

Anton Forsberg will start for the Senators as they look to snap a six-game losing skid on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Forsberg, 29, has a 1-4 record this season with a .883 save percentage and a 4.44 goals-against average.

Anton Forsberg starts in goal tonight, #Sens head coach D.J. Smith confirms #GoSensGo pic.twitter.com/fHXg67Oy3B — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) December 2, 2021

Filip Gustavsson started in Wednesday's loss to the Vancouver Canucks, allowing six goals on 35 shots.

Florida Panthers

Sergei Bobrovsky will start in net against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.

The 33-year-old has a 10-1-2 record this season with a .930 save percentage and a 2.18 GAA