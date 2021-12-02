53m ago
Ice Chips: Perreault, Kulak and Wideman back for Habs
While the Montreal Canadiens will be without Brendan Gallagher and Sami Niku on Thursday night, Mathieu Perreault, Brett Kulak and Chris Wideman will all return to the lineup against the Colorado Avalanche.
TSN.ca Staff
Montreal Canadiens
Perreault centred the fourth line in Thursday's gameday skate, with Kulak paired with Jeff Petry and Wideman beside Alexander Romanov on defence.
Ottawa Senators
Anton Forsberg will start for the Senators as they look to snap a six-game losing skid on Thursday against the Carolina Hurricanes.
Forsberg, 29, has a 1-4 record this season with a .883 save percentage and a 4.44 goals-against average.
Filip Gustavsson started in Wednesday's loss to the Vancouver Canucks, allowing six goals on 35 shots.
Florida Panthers
Sergei Bobrovsky will start in net against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday.
The 33-year-old has a 10-1-2 record this season with a .930 save percentage and a 2.18 GAA