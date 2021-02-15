The Montreal Canadiens forward Paul Byron and Carolina Hurricanes winger Alex Galchenyuk were among the players to clear waivers on Monday.

Danny DeKeyser of the Detroit Red Wings, Columbus Blue Jackets defenceman Gabriel Carlsson and Boston Bruins forward Par Lindholm also cleared after being waived Sunday.

The Canadiens previously said Byron would be placed on the team's taxi squad should he clear. He has three assists in 14 games for the Canadiens this season.

Bryon, 31, is signed through the 2022-23 season at a cap hit of $3.4 million.

Galchenyuk, who was traded from the Ottawa Senators to the Hurricanes on Saturday, has a goal in eight games this season. The 27-year-old signed a one-year, $1.05 million deal with the Senators prior to this season.