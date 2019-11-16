The Montreal Canadiens announced today that forward Jonathan Drouin has been placed on injured reserve and Charles Hudon has been recalled from the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Drouin sustained an upper-body injury in Friday's 5-2 win over the Washington Capitals. He took a big hit from Alexander Ovechkin in the second period. Drouin initially left the game but later returned for the third.

In 19 games this season, Drouin has seven goals and 15 points.

Hudon will be available for tonight's game against the New Jersey Devils. In 17 games with the Rocket this season, Hudon has nine goals and 11 points.

He has 13 goals and 39 points in 110 career NHL games with the Habs.