The Montreal Canadiens re-signed defenceman Xavier Ouellet to a one-year, two-way contract on Monday.

The deal is worth $700,00 at the NHL level and $300,000 in the AHL, with $400,000 guaranteed.

The 25-year-old posted three assists in 19 games with the Canadiens last season and posted seven goals and 28 points in 47 games with the AHL's Laval Rocket.

He joined the Canadiens on a one-year contract last July after five seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. He was drafted by Detroit in the second round (48th overall in the 2011 NHL Draft).

In 160 career games with the Canadiens and Red Wings, he has five goals and 26 points.