The Montreal Canadiens have re-signed forward Michael McCarron to a one-year, two-year contract.

The deal will pay McCarron $700,000 at the NHL level and $125,000 in the AHL with a guaranteed salary of $150,000.

McCarron, 24, spent last season with the AHL's Laval Rocket, posting seven goals and 21 points in 32 games.

In total, he has appeared in 69 NHL games with the Habs, recording two goals and eight points.

He was drafted in the first-round (25th overall) by the Habs in the 2013 NHL Draft.