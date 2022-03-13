46m ago
Habs F Poehling won't return vs. Flyers (UBI)
The Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Ryan Poehling will not return to tonight's game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to an upper-body injury.
TSN.ca Staff
Ryan Poehling (haut du corps) ne sera pas de retour dans le match de ce soir.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 14, 2022
Ryan Poehling (upper body) will not return to tonight's game.
In the second period, Poehling took a hit from a Flyers player along the boards. He departed for the dressing room and did not return.
The 23-year-old has five goals and 12 points in 44 games this season.