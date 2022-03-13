The Montreal Canadiens announced that forward Ryan Poehling will not return to tonight's game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to an upper-body injury.

Ryan Poehling (haut du corps) ne sera pas de retour dans le match de ce soir.



In the second period, Poehling took a hit from a Flyers player along the boards. He departed for the dressing room and did not return.

The 23-year-old has five goals and 12 points in 44 games this season.