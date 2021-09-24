The Montreal Canadiens announced Friday that the team has agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with free agent defenceman Sami Niku.

The deal will pay Niku $750,000 in the NHL and $425,000 in the AHL.

In 54 NHL career games with the Winnipeg Jets, Niku registered two goals and added eight assists with 22 penalty minutes. He also recorded 80 points (22 goals, 58 assists) in 114 games with the Manitoba Moose.

The Haapavesi, Finland native also helped his country to win the gold medal at the 2016 World Junior Hockey Championship.

Niku was selected in the seventh round (198th overall) by the Jets at the 2015 NHL Draft.