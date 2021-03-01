The Montreal Canadiens announced Monday they have signed defenceman Gianni Fairbrother to a three-year, entry-level contract.

The Canadiens drafted Fairbrother in the third round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

The 20-year-old played in three games, recording an assist, with the Habs' AHL affiliate Laval Rocket before being returned to his junior team, the Everett Silvertips of the WHL, last week.

Fairbrother had five goals and 20 assists in 37 games with the Silvertips last year.