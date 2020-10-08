The Montreal Canadiens signed defenceman Noah Juulsen to a one-year, two-way contract extension on Thursday.

Juulsen will earn $700,000 in the NHL under the new deal and $125,000 in the AHL.

The 23-year-old had three assists in 13 games with the Laval Rocket in the AHL this past season. The Surrey, BC native has appeared in 44 career games with the Canadiens.

Juulsen was selected 26th overall by the Canadiens at the 2015 NHL Draft.