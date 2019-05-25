The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Brett Kulak to a three-year contract extension with a $1.85 million AAV.

Kulak, 25, appeared in 57 games for the Habs this season, recording six goals and 17 points.

He was acquired from the Calgary Flames in October in exchange for defencemen Matt Taormina and Rinat Valiev.

Over five NHL seasons, Kulak has appeared in 158 games with 28 points.

Kulak was a fourth-round (105th overall) by the Flames at the 2012 NHL Draft.