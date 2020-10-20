The Montreal Canadiens have signed defenceman Kaiden Guhle to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Guhle, 18, was selected in the first round (16th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft by the Habs on Oct. 6.

The contract will see Guhle earn $832,000 at the NHL level with a signing bonus of $92,500 for an AAV of $925,000 per season.

In 2019-20, Guhle recorded 11 goals and 40 points in 64 games with the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders. He won the WHL championship with the Raiders in 2018-19 and played in three Memorial Cup games.