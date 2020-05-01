The Montreal Canadiens announced on Friday that the team has agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with forward Arsen Khisamutdinov.

Khisamutdinov, 22, was selected by the Canadiens in the sixth round at the 2019 NHL Draft.

He tallied three points and 14 penalty minutes in 31 games with Nizhnekamsk in the KHL. He also added 13 points in 14 games with Samara in the VHL.

The Ufa, Russia native played 40 career games with Nizhnekamsk since making his KHL debut in 2018-19, registering eight points and 14 penalty minutes.

In 178 games between 2015-16 and 2018-19, Khisamutdinov recorded 62 goals, 144 points and 177 penalty minutes.