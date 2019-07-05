Up Next

The Montreal Canadiens have signed unrestricted free agent forward Nick Cousins to a one-year, $1 million contract.

The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year, one-way contract with free agent forward, Nick Cousins (value of $1 million).#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/M3e1iHU4yu — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) July 5, 2019

The 25-year-old scored seven goals and posted 27 points in 81 games this past season.

Cousins was drafted in the third round (68th overall) by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2011 NHL Draft.

He is coming off a two-year contract worth $1 million per season.

The Canadian winger has 73 points in 259 NHL games.