Habs sign F Cousins to one-year, $1M contract
TSN.ca Staff
The Montreal Canadiens have signed unrestricted free agent forward Nick Cousins to a one-year, $1 million contract.
The 25-year-old scored seven goals and posted 27 points in 81 games this past season.
Cousins was drafted in the third round (68th overall) by the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2011 NHL Draft.
He is coming off a two-year contract worth $1 million per season.
The Canadian winger has 73 points in 259 NHL games.