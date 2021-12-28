The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Corey Perry to a one-year, $750,000 deal.

Perry, 35, played 57 games with the Dallas Stars in 2019-20, recording five goals and 21 points. He had five goals and nine points in 27 playoff games during the NHL's Return to Play, helping the Stars reach the Stanley Cup Finals.

Drafted in the first round (28th overall) by the Anaheim Ducks at the 2003 NHL Draft, Perry won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007, two Olympics gold medals with Team Canada in 2010 and 2014, and took home the Hart and Maurice 'Rocket' Richard trophies in 2010-11.

In 1,045 career NHL games, he has 377 goals and 420 assists split between the Ducks and Stars.