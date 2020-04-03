Habs status report: What should be Bergevin's top offseason priority?

The Montreal Canadiens have signed forward Laurent Dauphin to a one-year, two-way contract (2020-21).

Dauphin was acquired by the Habs on Jan. 7 in exchange for Michael McCarron. In 25 games with the AHL’s Laval Rocket, the 25-year-old had seven goals and 15 points. He also had 16 points in 33 games with the Milwaukee Admirals.

In 35 career NHL games, Dauphin has three goals and four points.

He was originally drafted by the Arizona Coyotes in the second round (39th overall) at the 2013 NHL Draft.