MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens have signed goaltender Michael McNiven to a one-year, two-way contract.

The contract is worth US$700,000 in the NHL and $75,000 in the American Hockey League.

The 23-year-old McNiven played three games with the AHL's Laval Rocket in 2019-20, posting a 3-0-0 record, a 2.33 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.

The Winnipeg native also played 22 games in the ECHL with the Adirondack Thunder, Jacksonville Icemen and Norfolk Admirals, where he earned a 9-11-2 record.

McNiven, who grew up in Georgetown, Ont., has played 58 career games with the Rocket, posting a 20-31-4 record along with a 2.94 GAA and a .895 save percentage. He also has registered two shutouts.

The Canadiens signed McNiven to an entry-level contract in 2015.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2020.