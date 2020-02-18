Is having a hobbled Weber better than not having him at all?

The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Marco Scandella to the St. Louis Blues in exchange for a second-round pick in 2020 and a conditional fourth-round pick in 2021.

Scandella has four goals and 12 points in 51 games this season, split between the Canadiens and Buffalo Sabres.

Scandella was originally drafted in the second round (55th overall) by the Minnesota Wild at the 2008 NHL Draft. He was acquired by the Canadiens from the Sabres on Jan. 3 in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick.

Scandella turns 30 next week and is in the final season of a five-year, $20 million deal with a $4 million AAV. He will be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

In 569 career NHL games, Scandella has 42 goals and 227 points.