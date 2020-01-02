The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Mike Reilly to the Ottawa Senators in exchange for a 2021 fifth-round pick and forward Andrew Sturtz. In a separate trade, the Habs also acquired defenceman Marco Scandella from the Buffalo Sabres in exchange for a 2020 fourth-round pick.

In 14 games with the Habs this season, Reilly had four assists. He has been a healthy scratch 24 times. This was his third season with the team, after being acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Feb. 26, 2018 in exchange for a fifth-round pick.

Reilly has one year left on his contract at $1.5 million. There was no salary retained in the trade.

Pierre Dorion statement on acquiring D Mike Reilly from Montreal. He’s expected to join the Sens for their practice Friday morning. pic.twitter.com/Af2J4y86DS — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) January 2, 2020

"Mike Reilly has proven to be a strong-skating defenceman," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion. "Given our recent injury issues on defence, Mike is someone upon whom the coaching staff will be able to rely on as an experienced NHL player while we continue with the development of our young prospects."

Sturtz has split the 2019-20 season between the AHL's Belleville Senators and the ECHL's Brampton Beat. He has one goal and two points in 14 games with Belleville. He will report to the AHL's Laval Rocket.

Scandella, 29, has played 31 games this season with Buffalo, recording three goals and nine points. In 549 regular-season games with the Minnesota Wild and Sabres, Scandella has 41 goals and 133 points. Buffalo does not retain salary in the transaction with Scandella making $4 million this season. He is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.