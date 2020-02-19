Montreal Canadiens defenceman Victor Mete left Tuesday's game against the Detroit Red Wings with a lower-body injury and did not return.

Mete was hurt in the second period after blocking a shot in front of the net.

He was helped off the ice by teammates and was shortly after ruled out for the rest of the game, which Detroit won by a score of 4-3.

In 51 games so far this season, the 21-year-old blueliner has four goals and seven assists for a total of 11 points. The Canadiens will be back in action on Thursday in D.C. against the Washington Capitals.