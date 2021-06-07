Canadiens, Jets heading to OT in Game 4 after scoreless third period

The Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets will play overtime in Game 4 after a scoreless third period.

Logan Stanley scored twice for the Jets in the second period, while Erik Gustafsson and Artturi Lehkonen found the net for the Canadiens in the opening period.

The Canadiens lead the best-of-seven series 3-0 and will advance to the Stanley Cup semifinals if they are able to capture Monday’s Game 4.

The Habs have a 39-16 advantage in shots after the third period.

The Canadiens are without defenceman Jeff Petry, who suffered an upper-body injury during Game 3 when he got his hand caught in camera hole in the glass during the second period.