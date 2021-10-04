Ducharme: Too early to say if Price will play Game 1

Montrreal Canadiens forward Cole Caufield returned to practice Monday after missing the past week with an upper-body injury.

Caufield's return came right an schedule after he was ruled out for one week last Monday. Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme said Friday if it was up the to 20-year-old, he would have already been back at practice.

He skated on a line with Tyler Toffoli and Nick Suzuki during Monday's practice.

#Habs practice lines:

Toffoli - Suzuki - Caufield

Drouin - Dvorak - Anderson

Armia - Evans - Gallagher

Lehkonen - Perreault - Belzile



The picture is getting clearer, taking into account the absence of Hoffman. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) October 4, 2021

Entering his first full NHL season, Caufield was pulled from the Canadiens intrasquad game on Sept. 26 during warmups. He saw 17:23 of ice time in the team's preseason-opening 4-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs one night earlier.

The 15th overall pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Caufield made his NHL debut last spring after his season with University of Wisconsin came to an end.

In 10 regular season contests, the Stevens Point, WI native registered four goals and an assist. He had four goals and eight assists in 20 playoff games as the Habs reached the Stanley Cup Final.