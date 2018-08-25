Kendrys Morales took Nick Pivetta deep in the fourth inning for to homer in his sixth straight game, tying the Toronto Blue Jays' all-time mark set by Jose Cruz Jr. in 2001.

It was Morales' 20th home run on the season.

Only the St. Louis Cardinals' Matt Carpenter has reached that mark this season.

After a miserable March and April that saw the 35-year-old Morales hit .160 with an OPS of .499, Morales has steadily improved over the course of the rest of the season, posting a 1.032 OPS in July and .920 overall in the second half.

This is the seventh season of Morales's 12-year career in which he has reached the 20-home run mark.