Detroit Red Wings defenceman won the Calder Trophy as the league's best rookie as voted by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

MORITZ SEIDER IS THE NHL'S ROOKIE OF THE YEAR!

Seider beat out Toronto Maple Leafs forward Michael Bunting and Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras for the award.

The 21-year-old registered seven goals and 50 points in 82 games last season.

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin won the Vezina Trophy as the goalie voted the best at his position by NHL general managers.

Congratulations on your first Vezina Trophy, Shesty!

Shesterkin beat out Nashville Predators goaltender Juuse Saros and Calgary Flames netminder Jacob Markstrom for the award.

The 26-year-old recorded a 36-13-4 record with a .935 save percentage and 2.07 goals-against average this season.

