Morning Coffee: Best Bet For The CFL Week 4 Finale

We saw plenty of fireworks around the CFL on Canada Day weekend.

The first three contests of Week 4 featured an average of 60 points per game.

The over went 3-0 with all three games clearing the number by at least a touchdown.

Will that trend continue tonight in our first CFL Monday Night Football showdown of the season?

Based on the recent history of both teams in action, maybe we shouldn’t expect as many fireworks tonight at BMO Field.

Here’s the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Monday, July 4th, 2022.

Best Bet For CFL Week 4 Finale

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have opened the 2022 CFL season with three straight wins over East Division opponents.

Only two CFL teams have averaged fewer points per game.

After scoring exactly 19 points in each of their first two wins over the Ottawa Redblacks, Winnipeg put up 26 in last week’s win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

"We're getting better every week... tomorrow is another opportunity to go out there and try and play our best football."



» https://t.co/QzrfBQuTmW#ForTheW pic.twitter.com/HsIiCV4Url — Winnipeg Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) July 3, 2022

Despite averaging just 18.0 points per game, the Blue Bombers are 3-0 thanks to a defence that has held its opponents to just 13.7 points per game.

No surprise, each of their first three games has stayed under the total.

Tonight, Winnipeg will play one of two teams that has averaged fewer points per game than them this season in the Toronto Argonauts.

Monday Night Football on the lakeshore: 😍 https://t.co/j7kNgNIniU — CFL (@CFL) July 3, 2022

The Argonauts escaped with a narrow 20-19 win over the Montreal Alouettes in Week 2, but managed just a field goal in a 44-3 loss to the BC Lions last week.

Both games stayed under the total.

That brings us to tonight’s showdown at BMO Field.

The Blue Bombers are currently a 4.5-point favourite at FanDuel.

The total is 42.5 – matching the lowest total FanDuel has posted for a CFL game this season.

I still like the under.

Nathan Rourke and the Lions will try to stay perfect tonight as the week kicks off in Ottawa! @FarhanLaljiTSN, @Aaron_Korolnek and @realEricCohen join @DomPadulaEDGE to share their best bets for the week!https://t.co/TnnDLiiskq — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) June 30, 2022

The Argonauts haven’t shown much on offence in their first two games, and a date with the best defence in the CFL will make it that much more difficult to get something going on that side of the football.

Meanwhile, after giving up 44 points in BC, the Toronto defence should be motivated to deliver a better effort in front of the home fans.

Winnipeg’s defence bent but didn’t break versus Ottawa in the first two weeks, and it’s coming off its best effort of the season so far versus Hamilton.

These teams have combined to go 5-0 to the under this season.

After the over hit in three straight games to begin Week 4, I’ll go the other way and bet the under in tonight’s showdown.

Where Will KD End Up?

Five days after the revelation that Kevin Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets, we still don’t know where he will be playing next season.

Last night, ESPN senior NBA writer Marc J. Spears highlighted the Golden State Warriors as a team to “keep an eye on” in the KD sweepstakes.

It’s no surprise to me that Warriors have interest in Kevin Durant, according to sources. So does more more than half the league. It’s KEVIN DURANT. You better make the call if you’re an NBA GM. It’s KEVIN DURANT. — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) July 3, 2022

The Warriors are currently the fourth choice to win the NBA championship at +700 at FanDuel.

The Phoenix Suns, which are +650 to win the title at FanDuel, remain the favourite to land Durant.

Look many of us who follow this stuff closely and have sources believe the Suns will get KD or that they have a really good chance. If someone has the trade done they should put out the details. I’m pretty sure the Suns would like to do this without including Mikal but in the — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) July 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the team with the biggest move in terms of championship odds over the past 24 hours at FanDuel: the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto was +5000 to win the NBA championship at FanDuel on Sunday morning.

As of this morning, the Raptors are +3600 to win the title.

Djokovic, Jabeur Advance To Wimbledon Quarters

Novak Djokovic is headed to the quarter-final at Wimbledon for the 13th time in his career.

Djokovic beat Tim van Rijthoven 6-2, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 for his 25th consecutive win at Wimbledon.

"Thank you, Billie Jean, for bringing me a lot of valuable lessons"



Respect from one legend to another 👏#Wimbledon | @DjokerNole | @BillieJeanKing pic.twitter.com/utipTrz04S — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2022

Next up, he’ll clash with Jannik Sinner in the quarter-final.

Djokovic is -800 to beat Sinner and -250 to win the mens title.

Meanwhile, Ons Jabeur has emerged as the favourite to win the womens title at +160 after reaching the quarters.

Jabeur is -365 to beat Marie Bouzkova in their quarter-final showdown on Tuesday.

As somebody that bet both Djokovic and Jabeur to win their respective titles pre-tournament, now is where things get really interesting.