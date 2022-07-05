The final game of Week 4 in the CFL went down to the wire last night.

In the end, the favourite won and the underdog covered.

For the first time since 2018, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers beat the Toronto Argonauts in a road game last night.

The Blue Bombers, which led by 14 at the half, gave up a touchdown with 30 seconds left on the clock in the fourth quarter that set up the potential game-tying extra point.

However, Boris Bede pushed the extra point wide, and Winnipeg held on for the win to improve to 4-0 this season.

CFL favourites have dominated straight-up early on, but it’s been a much different story against the spread.

Meanwhile, all four games went over the total in Week 4, which is one of many things we will keep in mind as we turn the page to Week 5.

Here's the TSN EDGE Morning Coffee for Tuesday July 5th, 2022.

Blue Bombers Hang On For Win Over Argos

Zach Collaros delivered another efficient performance on Monday night, going 25-of-31 for 215 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Winnipeg’s defence delivered again, recording three sacks, two interceptions including a pick-six, and a fumble recovery.

The two-time defending Grey Cup champions improved to 4-0 straight up with a win in Toronto.

While the Blue Bombers held on for the victory, they failed to cover the second time this season.

If you followed the line move, then you ended up on the right side ATS as Winnipeg went from -4.5 to -3.5 at FanDuel by kick-off.

"When your defence creates that many turnovers and scores a touchdown, the game shouldn't be as close as it was... We have to get better."



It’s the third time in four weeks that we have seen the line move at least one point against the Blue Bombers.

It’s the first time in three games that the Argonauts have covered the spread.

CFL favourites are now 13-3 straight up and 8-8 against the spread this season.

Meanwhile, the over went 4-0 in Week 4 and is now 9-7 this season.

So after 4 weeks:

East-West record: West leads 11-1.

However: 7 West wins were 1 score games (1 OT).

Of the other 4: Both Ham losses were 9 & 6 point games going into 4th. Als led Sask at HT.

Only 1 game was truly 1-sided (BC-Tor).

Looking at the updated Grey Cup odds at FanDuel, the Blue Bombers are now +200 to win it all again this season.

Toronto, which still owns the best record in the East Division at 1-2, is +1000 to win the Grey Cup.

This week, we will see two of the top three choices to win the Grey Cup go head-to-head when Winnipeg faces the BC Lions.

The Lions, which are 3-0 straight up and against the spread this season, are +400 to win it all at FanDuel.

We’ll be back on Twitter Spaces at noon eastern on the TSN EDGE account to discuss some of the biggest stories from Week 4, including last night’s finish, and set the stage for this week’s games.

Wright Goes No. 1 In TSN Mock Draft

The Montreal Canadiens will draft Shane Wright with the first overall pick in Thursday night’s NHL Draft.

At least, that’s what will happen if the actual draft goes according to TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button.

WRIGHT ON THE BUTTON: #TSNHockey Director of Scouting @CraigJButton has the Montreal Canadiens taking Shane Wright No. 1 overall in his final Mock Draft...



Button had Wright as the No. 1 pick in the TSN Mock Draft on Monday.

He has winger Juraj Slafkovsky going second overall to the New Jersey Devils, followed by Logan Cooley to the Arizona Coyotes third overall.

As of this morning, FanDuel has Wright to be the number one pick at -310.

That number represents a 75.6 per cent implied probability.

Slafkovsky is +140 to go first overall.

He’s the favourite to go second overall at -188.

Meanwhile, Cooley is +2100 to be the No. 1 pick, +1120 to be the No. 2 pick and -215 to be the No. 3 pick.

FanDuel also offers a market to select the top three picks in the NHL Draft in the correct order.

Wright, Slafkovsky, Cooley to go 1, 2, 3 is -105.

Durant Still Trending With No Trade In Place

Five days after we found out that Kevin Durant wanted to be traded by the Brooklyn Nets, we still don’t know where he will play next season.

FanDuel provided us with hypothetical odds on where KD is headed next.

No surprise, they had the Phoenix Suns at the top of their list at +115.

The Suns, which were the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference last season and reportedly a preferred destination for Durant, went from +1000 to +650 to win the NBA championship next season at FanDuel shortly after the trade request news broke.

Meanwhile, most notable on FanDuel’s list was the fact that they had the Toronto Raptors as the second-most likely destination at +300.

TSN reporter Josh Lewenberg weighed in on the link between Durant and the Raptors on Monday.

While there has been a lot of talk about whether Durant would be interested in playing in Toronto and whether the Raptors would be willing to part with the pieces required to land him, we have already seen a market adjustment.

Toronto’s championship odds dropped from +5000 to +3600 at FanDuel over the weekend.

At this point, I’m not very confident that the Raptors can both trade for Durant and then still give him enough support to win an NBA title.

I’m also confident that Durant will remain trending on and off in Toronto until the Nets finally make a trade.